Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($114.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

