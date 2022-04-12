Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $243.27

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $243.27 and last traded at $243.59, with a volume of 7753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.13.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

