Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FINMY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.
Leonardo Company Profile
