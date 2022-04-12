Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FINMY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

