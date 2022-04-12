Lepricon (L3P) Hits Market Capitalization of $327,481.12

Lepricon (L3P) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $327,481.12 and approximately $19,673.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lepricon

L3P is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

