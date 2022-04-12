Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $504,835.67 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.94 or 0.07539930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.00758876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00585155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00367398 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

