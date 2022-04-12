LHT Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $105,388.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008378 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

