Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 21,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,635,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

