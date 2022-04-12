Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 7,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
