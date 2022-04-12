Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 7,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

