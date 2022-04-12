Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

