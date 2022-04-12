LikeCoin Trading Down 23.3% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $59,353.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,986,296 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

