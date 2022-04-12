Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €312.29 ($339.44).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($375.00) target price on Linde in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ETR LIN opened at €292.55 ($317.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11. Linde has a 1 year low of €235.25 ($255.71) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($336.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

