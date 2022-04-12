Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 607,314 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)
