Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $125.68 million and $3.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,331,286 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.