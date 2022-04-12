Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $229.80

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $229.80 and last traded at $230.12, with a volume of 3406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.