Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIVC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. Live Current Media has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Live Current Media Inc operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores.

