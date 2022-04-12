LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.