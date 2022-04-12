loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $5.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.
In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
