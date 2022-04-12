loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $5.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

