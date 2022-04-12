Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Logitech International by 54.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

