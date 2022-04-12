Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.94 or 0.07539930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.00758876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00585155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00367398 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

