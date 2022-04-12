London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 77,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNSTY. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.93) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($112.07) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8,825.00.

LNSTY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. 108,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,243. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

