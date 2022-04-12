Loser Coin (LOWB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $556,357.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $556,357.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

