Lossless 1-Day Volume Tops $2.49 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Lossless has a total market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.53 or 0.07565315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,699.68 or 0.99995822 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

