Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

