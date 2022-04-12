Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.
Shares of LPX stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
