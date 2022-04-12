Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

