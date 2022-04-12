Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.