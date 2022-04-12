Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report sales of $393.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $26,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

