LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €781.00 ($848.91) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($810.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €781.73 ($849.70).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC traded down €11.80 ($12.83) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €619.90 ($673.80). The stock had a trading volume of 317,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €649.80 and its 200 day moving average is €675.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.