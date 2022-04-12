Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0050

Lympo (LYM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $253,228.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

