Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYSCF. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
LYSCF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 59,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,656. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.
