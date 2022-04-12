LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

