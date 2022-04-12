LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.