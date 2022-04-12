MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

