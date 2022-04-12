Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MASN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)
