Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MASN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

