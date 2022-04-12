Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,473 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 433,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,356. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

