Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 875,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

