Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

