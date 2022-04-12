Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

