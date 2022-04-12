Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. 11,539,071 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

