Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,023. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.