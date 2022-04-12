Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

PMAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 4,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,219. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.