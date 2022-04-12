Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

