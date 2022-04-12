Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 17,086,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,581,570. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

