Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.21. 4,871,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

