Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92,050 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,050 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January accounts for about 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 491.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 145,231 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 40.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

