Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.18.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

