Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.