Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.