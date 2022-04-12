Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 92.2% in March

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MARPS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,869. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

