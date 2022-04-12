Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.