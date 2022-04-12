Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0189

Masari (MSR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $302,805.94 and $109.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.11 or 0.07514318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00260152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.13 or 0.00749977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.51 or 0.00601486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00364509 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

