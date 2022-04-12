MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,020.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $18,020.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.82 or 1.00105027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00255234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00116691 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00322775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00136967 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001359 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

